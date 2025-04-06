Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals 8 Xbox Games Coming to the Console

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed eight Xbox games coming to the new Nintendo console. After its acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, Xbox owns a ton of studios and IP now. As a result, it has become one of the biggest publishers on PlayStation consoles, and it appears the same is going to be true of the Nintendo Switch 2. Xbox has yet to reveal its plans for the Nintendo Switch 2, but according to a new report, they are substantial.

The report comes the way of Nash Weedle, an X user who has built a reputation for accurate reports and leaks, especially of the Nintendo variety. That said, while the leaker has proven reliable in the past, they have also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take the information below with a grain of salt.

The report begins by claiming that Sea of Thieves is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and that this will be announced this year. It then lists the following seven Xbox games as Nintendo Switch 2 bound: DOOM The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ninja Gaiden 4, Psychonauts 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, and Call of Duty 6.

As for when any of these Xbox games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2, the report does not say. The only game with any additional information is Sea of Thieves, but that is just that it will be announced for Switch 2 this year, not that it will be released for Switch 2 this year.

Meanwhile, it is not exactly clear what “Call of Duty 6” refers to, but it is presumably referring to last year’s Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. That said, it’s important to note that all of this information comes through translation, where sometimes vital context and meaning is lost.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — in particular, Xbox, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard — have commented on this new report from Nash Weedle. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

