This Nintendo Switch-Compatible 400GB MicroSD Card is Near Its Lowest Price Ever

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch will tell you that the paltry 32GB of onboard memory won’t get you very far if you plan on downloading games. Plus, many physical games require sizable downloads. Even a 128GB card will fill up quickly.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big on storage space for your Switch. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $83.91, which is 66% off the list price and just a shade off the ridiculous $79.99 sale that was gone in the blink of an eye this past Black Friday. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time.

The official specs on the SanDisk 400GB microSD card can be found below.

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. ) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. )

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. ) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4. 1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3. 5MB) with USB 3. 0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. )

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

On a related note, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 with free 2-day shipping at Walmart, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low. The sale has also been going on for several days now, and there’s no telling how much longer it has left before the price goes back up to $69.99 or supplies are exhausted.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.