Nintendo Switch Gets Its First Battle Royale Game, Cross-Platform Confirmed

The Battle Royale genre is everywhere. Though it’s not a new gaming niche, it definitely blossomed into full-blown popularity when both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite took center stage. Until now, however, those experiences were limited to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC player bases. Well, not anymore. Nintendo Switch is ready to jump right in with their own experience and the 100-player battle royale title is going to be crossplay compatible as well!

Crazy Justice is the latest title to enter the battle royale ring and is available to pre-order now on the popular crowdfunding site, Fig. According to the game’s developers:

“Crazy Justice is a third-person shooter game in cel-shaded style with steampunk elements, created by Black Riddles Studio Ltd. and Black Riddles Studio Publishing, Inc. Play as a hero and save the world from the forces of evil! Complete dozens of missions, find new heroes, gather new special weapons and eliminate the steampunk hordes. Immerse yourself in a beautifully detailed, cel-shaded steampunk world, spanning locations across the globe, from the alleys of New York to Egypt or even the North Pole.”

Collect and win items. Craft and upgrade your weapons. Customize your characters. Create your own skill decks while preparing for the battle!

Crazy Justice has a local splitscreen multiplayer support. Connect an external controller and let’s play with your friends!

All maps contain several high and low covers, where characters are able to hide and shoot the coming enemy.

You can destroy most of the environment and enjoy the destructibility powered by the amazing Unreal Engine 4 and Nvidia Physx!

You can build your own custom skill decks. Win new powerful “Active Skills” which will help you to spawn supports meanwhile “Passive Skills” will increase your character’s abilities and power.

You can build barricades, walls, deploy turrets and create other defense systems in the game based on your skills.

Crazy Justice supports Cross-Network Play. This means players on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC will be able to play with players on different online multiplayer networks. Players will always have the option of choosing to play only with the same platform players.

There are even a few different multiplayer modes for players to enjoy:

Survive the Tesla: In the middle of the map a Tesla Coil will generate a shield above the area. During the gameplay the shield is getting smaller until it reaches the final size. Players out of the shield will die. The last living player will win the round.

Survive: The map contains 6 sectors, after a while the system will destroy a randomly selected sector and players who are in that sector have to escape from that area. The player will die if not able to escape during the countdown. At the end only 1 sector will be active and the rest of the players have to fight with eachother on that relative small area.

Protect the Tesla: Two teams fight against eachother. Both of them have a Tesla (at the two sides of the map), with a fortress around it. Players with the collected items (wood, metal, special element etc) are able to upgrade the fortress’s defense system, build barricades and traps using their skills. A generator will create RX6 Minions who will attack the enemy’s fortress. That team will won the match which is able to destroy the enemy’s Tesla or caused more damaged during the round.

Crazy Justice has already surpassed their goal and is showing no signs of slowing down. To check out more and see all of the pledge rewards, you can check out the official Fig site right here! The battle royale game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC at an undisclosed date. It is important to note that PS4 is excluded from the cross-platform eligibility and is the only platform not involved, as per Sony’s wishes.