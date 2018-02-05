Nintendo’s Smash-Hit Digital Game Brawlout is Getting a Physical Edition

Today, Merge Games and Angry Mob Games announced the upcoming release of Brawlout in physical form, a game that took the Nintendo Switch by storm when it originally released as a digital edition. As other Switch titles like A.R.M.S. seem to do, Brawlout pushes the boundaries of the fighting game genre into new and wild territory with imaginative controls and a roster that includes several different archetypes.

Luke Keighran, the Managing Director of Merge Games, said that the company was “delighted” to team up with Angry Mob Games to produce a physical take on the game for retail on Nintendo Switch. “Brawlout is an awesome title and partnering with Angry Mob Games has been a great experience,” said Keighran. “We believe Brawlout on the Switch will be warmly welcomed by retailers and fans alike.” Check out the game’s trailer, then get details on the release date and features below:

Brawlout‘s physical release is set for May of this year, bringing back the familiar feeling of playing next to your friends in a party game atmosphere. The Switch has been a great resource for re-creating the old times in a new, fresh way, and Nintendo seems keenly aware that past consoles like the Wii and Wii U found their best use in party games, where a group of players teamed up on their couch to fight it out in games like Super Smash Bros.

There are four modes of play in this respect, including:

All on the same device

Each with their own device, without any internet connection, playing nearby

Online either with friends or other Brawlout players

AI Opponents for Single Player Practice

Bogdan Iliesiu, CEO of Angry Mob Games, cited the game’s extremely successful original launch, which included over 80,00 active players in its first month. “It’s impressive, and humbling, to see people throw themselves so wholeheartedly into Brawlout and we hope to cater to even more types of gamers with the physical release,” said Iliesiu.

Brawlout is currently available in the Nintendo eShop in its digital format, but keep an eye out in May for the game’s official physical release.