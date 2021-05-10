Nintendo Switch eShop Makes Some Excellent Games Just $1.99
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite owners can grab a pair of great $20 games for just $1.99 each as part of a new sale. Meanwhile, an equally great $10 Nintendo Switch game has also been made $1.99, which means you can own three quality Nintendo Switch video games for about $6. Normally, you'd have to pay $50 to own the trio of the titles. That said, this is a limited-time deal. It's unclear how long the three video games will be available at this price, but at the moment of publishing, all three are currently live.
One of the three games is State of Mind from Daedallic Entertainment, which hit back in 2018 and which we called one of the best games of the year in our review. The second of these three games, AER Memories of Old, is also from Daedalic Entertainment, though it released a year earlier in 2017. Meanwhile, the third and final game is Old Man's Journey, the highest-rated game of the three that also debuted back in 2017, but via Broken Rules.
Below, you can read more about each game, check out a trailer of each game, and find a link to the storefront of each game:
State of Mind
Pitch: "Berlin, 2048 – The world is on the brink. Lack of resources, illnesses caused by polluted air and water, crime on the rise, war. Governments and companies promise remedies through technological progress. Drones and humanoid robots replace humans in the public sector, everything is interconnected, surveillance has become omnipresent. Richard Nolan is one of the few journalists openly criticizing this development. When he wakes up in hospital after an explosion and finds that his wife and son have mysteriously vanished, Richard realizes: he and his family have become more than just bystanders in a storm of rivaling ideas pertaining humankind's salvation between dystopian reality and digital utopia. Instead, they find themselves right at the center of it."
AER Memories of Old
Pitch: "Transform into a bird and fly to explore and experience a vibrant world of floating islands in the sky The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky. This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins is in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself."
BONUS: Old Man's Journey (Normally $10)
Pitch: "Old Man's Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving."