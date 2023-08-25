New Nintendo Switch Controllers Feature Pikmin, Sonic, and Transformers Figures Inside

A new line of Nintendo Switch controllers has been revealed from PDP, and they'll feature designs based on Sonic the Hedgehog, Transformers, and Pikmin. The new "REALMz" controllers have an interesting novelty: each one is translucent, and the controller's grip features a toy figure that can be seen on the inside. Meanwhile, the rest of the controller features scenery based on the game. So far, four designs have been revealed: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and a Red Pikmin. However, PDP has stated that a Transformers design featuring Optimus Prime will be coming out in time for the release of Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition on October 13th.

A trailer featuring the Sonic the Hedgehog designs can be found below. Pre-orders for the controllers will be available at PDP's official website right here.

Explore the REALMz of the Sonic universe with our new REALMz accessories. Uncover the world within as the unique multi-layer design showcases a figurine of the iconic characters with LED lighting effects, both wired and wireless.

When will these Nintendo Switch controllers release and how much will they cost?

Pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog REALMz controllers will begin on Friday, August 25th, with the Transformers design coming in October, and the Pikmin controller launching this winter. There will be wired and wireless options, with wired controllers costing $39.99, and wireless options priced at $59.99. The controllers also feature LED lighting to showcase the figure inside. Additionally, a wired REALMz headset featuring a different figure of Sonic the Hedgehog will be available for $39.99. Switch users will be able to pre-order the designs directly from PDP's official website, but all of the REALMz options will be offered through other retailers.

While Nintendo Switch seems to have gotten the majority of focus from the REALMz line, the Sonic and Transformers wired controllers will be available on Xbox as well, at a price of $49.99. As Pikmin is a Nintendo exclusive series, the controller will only be available for Switch.

What is Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition?

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is a new video game set to release on Nintendo Switch and other platforms on October 13th. The game is based on the Transformers: Earthspark series, which airs on Paramount+. While PDP's REALMz controller will feature Optimus Prime, the game puts players in the role of Bumblebee. Optimus will still be appearing in the game, alongside several other characters from the series, including Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

Developed by Tessera Studios, Earthspark – Expedition is being published by Outright Games. Outright Games tends to release games aimed at all-ages audiences, including this year's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos. Like that game, players can expect to see a lot of references and callbacks aimed at older players, while offering gameplay that remains accessible to a wide audience. Cosmic Chaos was very well-received when it released earlier this year, so hopefully Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition will offer plenty for fans of all-ages to appreciate!

