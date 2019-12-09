Get a $30 Credit on the Upgraded Nintendo Switch from Amazon and Best Buy

Time is running out to score a deal on the Nintendo Switch, and one of the best offers that we’ve seen for the 2019 holiday season on the new and improved battery life model is happening now at Amazon and Best Buy. At the time of writing you can score a $30 credit from both stores when you order a Nintendo Switch console with Gray or Neon Joy-Cons.

You can score the deal from Amazon using the code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout on the Gray version here and the Neon version here. The $30 e-Gift card deal is automatically applied at Best Buy via this link. Note that there’s another Nintendo Switch deal going on right now that you might want to check out if you want to save even more money and you can live without some of the standard Nintendo Switch features…

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been a few modest deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite since Black Friday in the form of bundles or credits, but straight up discounts have been very, very rare. However, there’s one happening on Amazon’s Woot site if you’re a Prime member.

At the time of writing you can get a Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise, Yellow, or Gray for $179.99 right here at Woot with free shipping. Just make sure that you login to the site using the Amazon button (Woot is owned by Amazon).

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has more color options, and an actual D-pad.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.