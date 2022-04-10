Delayed Nintendo Switch Exclusive Accidentally Released Ahead of Time

Earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch exclusive game Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was delayed, with no new release date provided. Nintendo did not explicitly state that the game was pushed back as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but the company cited “recent world events,” making it fairly clear why the decision was made. The game was supposed to release on April 8th, and it seems that actually was the case for one player. Twitter user Rachael (@killetheth) revealed that she was able to play the game, after purchasing and pre-loading Re-Boot Camp on her Nintendo Switch Lite.

Over the last few days, Rachael has uploaded a few videos and screens from the game, showcasing what she’s been able to do so far. However, it seems that Nintendo has now picked up on the issue, canceling the purchase and refunding her what she paid. Apparently, she was able to take part in a few missions beforehand, however, so she did get a chance to experience more than the rest of the general public has, thus far. The first Tweet from Rachael can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/killetheth/status/1512817317465391105

It’s unclear exactly how the issue happened. Rachael notes that she owns both a regular Nintendo Switch and a Switch Lite, but only the latter system was capable of playing Re-Boot Camp. The whole thing is fairly strange, and it’s unclear if this happened to anyone else that purchased it through the eShop. Re-Boot Camp has been highly-anticipated for fans of the original Advance Wars games, as well as those that never had a chance to experience the series. The Switch title is a remake of the first two Advance Wars games, which initially released on the Game Boy Advance system in the early 2000s.

Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played the original Advance Wars games? Are you excited to play Re-Boot Camp when it releases?