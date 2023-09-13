Nintendo Direct Announced for September 2023

A new Nintendo Direct is coming later this week! Nintendo is one of the biggest companies in all of entertainment, especially now that it is finally fully embracing mediums outside of gaming such as film for things like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Although there was a short period where Nintendo was struggling a bit with the Wii U, a console that failed to capture players after the incredible success of the Wii, Nintendo has ensured it still has the juice with the Nintendo Switch. On top of being incredibly innovative and inspiring a lot of other companies to actively pursue handheld gaming in a big way, Nintendo has released some of the greatest games in its entire history on the console with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, and many, many more.

There are a lot of rumblings about what comes next, with rumors that the Nintendo Switch successor is becoming more of a reality than ever before. However, Nintendo still has more gas in the tank for the Nintendo Switch before it looks to what the next console is. A new Nintendo Direct is scheduled for this Thursday, but it's unclear what will be featured in the Direct. The last Nintendo Direct was in June and featured a ton of third-party titles coming to Nintendo Switch such as the Batman Arkham Trilogy and the Metal Gear Solid collection. There's a good chance we might get a new trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder since that releases next month. It has also been years since we have heard an official peep about Metroid Prime 4, which may mean it's time to start talking about it again (I'm coping because this definitely won't happen).

It's entirely possible that Metroid Prime 4 won't release until Nintendo releases its next console, similar to how Breath of the Wild was announced as Wii U title, but took so long that it didn't release until the launch of Nintendo Switch. Maybe something similar will happen with the beloved shooter franchise, but it remains to be seen at the moment.

What Time is the Nintendo Direct and How to Watch

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on Thursday, September at 7AM PT/9AM CT/10AM ET. You'll be able to watch the Direct on Nintendo's Twitch and YouTube pages, but you can likely also expect other outlets and some creators to stream it at the same time on their respective channels.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2023

What to Expect from the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo said in its announcement that the Nintendo Direct will be focused on games coming out in Winter 2023. While winter technically doesn't start till December, that tease leaves us room to expect updates on November's Switch games like WarioWare Move It! and the Super Mario RPG. December is relatively bare at the moment, so perhaps we'll get some release dates for upcoming games that'll land that month.

You can probably expect more third-party announcements for this Nintendo Direct. While there's a chance that Nintendo may have a big surprise game, they typically save their megaton announcements for summer showcases. One such game could be Gotham Knights, which was recently rated for the console by the ESRB. It's really hard to guess what third-party games could make an appearance because Nintendo keeps surprising us with new ports, so we'll just have to wait and see.