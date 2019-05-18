Big New Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Includes Cheap Capcom and Ubisoft Games

This week, Nintendo is hosting a pretty large sale on the Nintendo eShop that includes a wide range of deals for Nintendo Switch owners. Further, there’s even some discounts for 3DS owners if you’re still banging around on the Nintendo handheld. Unlike PlayStation Store sales, there’s really no specific themes to Nintendo eShop sales and promotions, but there’s still a good amount of discounts. And, as you will know, Nintendo Switch games rarely go on sale, so this a good opportunity to save some money as you add to your Switch backlog.

Featured in the sale are discounts on both Ubisoft and Capcom games. For the former, this includes: Trials Rising, Valiant Hearts, Just Dance 2019, RISK, Starlink, Child of Light, South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Rayman Legends, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and of course, good ol’ Monopoly. Meanwhile, on the Capcom front there’s Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man 11, Okami HD, Monster Hunter Generations, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, and even some Resident Evil games.

There’s also a variety of sales on a slew of great indie games, such as Old Man’s Journey, Horizon Chase Turbo, Shovel Knight, SteamWorld, Bad North, The Messanger, Darkest Dungeon, and much more.

If you missed the link to the sale at the top, click here. Again, the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have sales very often, and when it does, they are usually pretty measly. In other words, make sure to give these sales the proper rundown, because there’s some great prices you don’t often see.

