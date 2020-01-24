Nintendo Switch eShop: 10 Best Deals of the Week

Unlike the PlayStation Store, Steam, and to a lesser extent the Microsoft Store, the Nintendo Switch eShop isn’t known for its massive sales or special promotions. Like first-party Nintendo games, not a lot notable releases go on sale unless there’s a special promotion or a publisher specific sale. That said, there are deals to be had every week, you just have to dig in order to find them. They aren’t always the greatest deals, but hey, money saved is money saved, and it’s not often you get to save money on the Nintendo Switch.

This week, the Nintendo Switch eShop has about 250 discounts, but most of them are either very small discounts or for shovelware games you never knew existed. However, there are some gems hidden gems within this garbage truck load that are worthy of your attention, and below you can check them out:

Battleship — $4 — Normally $20

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid — $12 — Normally $20 (2019 release)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom — $20 — Normally $40

Nidhogg 2 — $7 — Normally $15

Syberia 1 & 2 — $14 — Normally $35

Syberia 3 — $12 — Normally $50

Earthlock — $6 — Normally $30

Killer Queen Black — $10 — Normally $20 (2019 release)

Bubsy: Paws on Fire — $10 — Normally $25 (2019 release)

PixARK — $20 — Normally $40 (2019 release)

BONUS: Flashback — $8 — Normally $20 (2019 release)

As you can see, there’s nothing super noteworthy here, other than maybe Killer Queen Black, one of the better mulitplayer games on the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is also pretty good if you’re looking to play a new fighting game.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and everything related to it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you pick up anything on the eShop this week?