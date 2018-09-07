Nintendo Switch eShop Update Includes ‘SNK Heroines’, ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ and More

With the holiday gaming season officially underway, this week’s Nintendo Switch eShop update is loaded with all sorts of stuff to play. Whether you prefer amazing indie game experiences, fun new fighting games or just something off the beaten path, you’ll find something available for your game collection this week.

The big highlight is SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, a new brawler from NIS America that features a number of superstars from the company’s classic fighting games, brought together for one silly, amazing brawlfest. On top of that, Hyper Light Drifter, an acclaimed indie game that made a killing on other platforms, also arrives for the Switch today.

Let’s take a look at the other games that will be joining the eShop lineup this week:

NBA 2K19 (arrives September 7 and 11, $59.99)- It’s another slam-dunk season for this sports sim, jam-packed with NBA goodness. However, you might want to save some room on your memory card for it.

Gone Home ($14.99)- This indie favorite finally comes to Nintendo Switch, as you attempt to resolve a strange mystery surrounding your family. This game is a must-have.

Ninja Commando ($7.99)- Another Neo-Geo classic comes to the Nintendo Switch, as you team up with various warriors to take down demons before they take over the world!

Azure Reflections ($24.99)- This quirky shoot-em-up adventure has you taking on a number of adversaries while using certain power-ups to your advantage! Very anime style game here, and not bad at all.

Broforce ($14.99)- Devolver Digital's library continues to arrive on the Nintendo Switch with Broforce, a jam-packed shooter featuring a who's who of heroes, fighting for the sake of Bro-dom!

Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers ($9.99)- This indie-style racing game has you taking on opponents in both traditional races and battles, all while utilizing a blocky 8-bit visual style. Good fun.

Dust: An Elysian Tail (arrives September 10, $14.99)- An indie favorite that previously came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4, Dean Dodrill's Metroidvania style action/adventure finally comes to the Switch. About time!

FullBlast (arrives September 7, $5.99)- A fun throwback to the 80's and 90's style of shooters, as you take on an invading alien army with a brave pilot!

Gakuen Club ($24.99)- Get ready to live the life of romance in a school, as you deal with a number of quirky characters voiced by popular Japanese actors, including KENN and Kohsuke Toriumi!

Grandpa and the Zombies (arrives September 12, $8.99)- Use puzzle tactics to keep Grandpa in one piece from an invading zombie horde!

Kentucky Robo Chicken ($2.49)- Speed your way through a number of levels in this fast-paced platformer, where you fight to get bulbs back!

Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition ($19.99)- Explore a dangerous planet in this unique simulation featuring an ordinary astronaut in an extraordinary scenario.

Mummy Pinball ($1.99)- Play some classic pinball, this time with a mummy theme!

Planet Alpha ($19.99)- This extraordinary platformer has you fighting your way through a devastating world, in the hopes of getting out in one piece. Team 17 does it again!

Time Carnage (arriving September 12, $12.99)- Take on this fun wave-based shooter as you fight your way through time eras, battling everything from zombies to robots to dinosaurs!

Next week should be just as loaded with games, so we’ll let you know what arrives!