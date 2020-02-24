New Nintendo Switch Exclusive May Release Very Soon

A new Nintendo Switch exclusive may be releasing very soon, or at least that’s what a new ratings leak suggests. More specifically, it looks like the previously announced Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is hitting the Nintendo Switch imminently. At the moment of publishing, the Nintendo Switch game doesn’t have an official release date, but the game was recently rated by the ESRB. According to Nintendo, the Entertainment Software Rating Board has given the game a “T” for “Teen” rating, citing blood, mild language, partial nudity, use of alcohol and tobacco, and violence.

As you may know, the ESRB — typically — rates games that are nearing release. In other words, while we don’t have an official release for the game beyond “2020,” this rating suggests not only will this change soon, but the date shouldn’t be very away.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition was first announced for Nintendo Switch back in September during a new Nintendo Direct at the time. However, beyond an announcement trailer, not much was revealed, and this hasn’t changed.

For those that don’t know: the open-world role-playing game from developer Monolith Soft debuted back in 2010 via the Nintendo Wii. It was then brought to 3DS and Wii U, and now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 10 years later. While the game didn’t light the world on fire commercially, it was very well received, garnering a very impressive 92 on Metacritic at launch, making it one of the best reviewed games of 2010.

“Discover expansive environments and deep character customization options as you delve into an epic conflict between the Homs (humans) and Mechons (robots),” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Explore the game’s unique upgrade system, battle system, and relationship-building system as you fight to change the future with trusty allies and the ancient Monado blade.”

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t commented on this latest ratings leak, and it probably won’t. Nintendo isn’t known for commenting on leaks or rumors. That said, the current rumors is that a new Nintendo Direct will happen later this week, if so, maybe we will hear more about the game then.