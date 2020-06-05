Nintendo Switch Fans Aren't Happy With The Outer Worlds Port
On Friday, The Outer Worlds will release on Nintendo Switch. The port has been highly-anticipated by many gamers, but recent screenshots and videos from the game show a significant graphic downgrade from the version that released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019. Given the quality of ports such as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, DOOM, and BioShock: The Collection, many fans are disappointed, to say the least. Switch owners are used to seeing some compromises made for Switch ports, but it seems that The Outer Worlds might be too much of a downgrade for fans of Nintendo's handheld hybrid!
Are you planning on picking up The Outer Worlds on Switch? Has the reception had an impact on your decision to purchase the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds!
Some are calling it N64 quality...
Outer Worlds
(Switch) screenshots be floating around like it was just released on the
N64.
Many seem to be re-thinking a purchase.
I'm so
glad I didn't pre-order The Outer Worlds on Switch. I'm
just going to download the game on my Xbox One X for free. I really
wanted to play the game portable tho but...... pic.twitter.com/GyDimZnpPf
Apparently no one learned their lesson from Jurassic Park!
Just because you
can port it to the Switch doesn't mean you should...Looking at
you The Outer Worlds
It's not like the system can't handle big games!
If you're
not going to put in the effort to make your Switch port good,
don't announce a Switch port. If The Witcher
3 can run on this little guy in a completely playable state, there is
no excuse for Switch ports to look as bad as The Outer Worlds
does.
The port might have been a bit too ambitious.
If the sacrifices
are too big, then don't do it, move on, and maybe instead make a
game built specifically for that platform. I
absolutely think that The Outer Worlds would have been awesome to have
on the switch, but not like this!
It is not worth it, IMO!
Thankfully, there are other options.
I’d like to point
out that while the Outer Worlds may be garbage on Switch, it’s
PHENOMENALLY fun on console/PC so try it out on one of those
instead!
Well, that's a bold statement!
Wow The Outer
Worlds looks awful on the Switch. But The Outer
Worlds wasn't good anyway, so not a loss. I
said what I said.
Some remain optimistic, however.
For those looking
at The Outer Worlds Switch port, remember, it’s obviously going to look
bad compared the other versions. Will it still feel like The Outer
Worlds? Overall consensus says yes. Portability is the name of the game
here ppl.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.