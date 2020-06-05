Nintendo Switch Fans Aren't Happy With The Outer Worlds Port

On Friday, The Outer Worlds will release on Nintendo Switch. The port has been highly-anticipated by many gamers, but recent screenshots and videos from the game show a significant graphic downgrade from the version that released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019. Given the quality of ports such as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, DOOM, and BioShock: The Collection, many fans are disappointed, to say the least. Switch owners are used to seeing some compromises made for Switch ports, but it seems that The Outer Worlds might be too much of a downgrade for fans of Nintendo's handheld hybrid!

