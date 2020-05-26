Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.3 Is Out Now

✖

A new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch is now available! Version 10.0.3 is out for the popular video game console, and while any little upgrade is appreciated, it is worth noting here that it would appear to be a relatively small and insubstantial one for Nintendo's console. This isn't exactly surprising, however, as the non-whole number releases are typically incremental at best, as seen here.

Here is the entirety of Nintendo Switch's 10.0.3 patch notes:

"General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

What that actually means for users is rather unclear, but "general system stability improvements" are rarely a bad thing to have, anyway. The last big firmware update for the Nintendo Switch, 10.0.0, released in April and featured the likes of controller remapping, data transfer updates, and more. Given that the big update prior to that, 9.0.0, released in September of last year, there's no telling when we might next get a similarly large one in the future.

It is entirely possible that your Nintendo Switch will have already downloaded and applied the new firmware update, as this happens automatically in most cases. If, for whatever reason, this has not occurred, users can manually start the update via the System Settings menu. Given the brevity of the patch notes, it should not take particularly long to download and install.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are both available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock thanks in part to the supply-and-demand situation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch's 10.0.3 firmware update is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

