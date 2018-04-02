This Nintendo Switch Fortnite Story May Have Just Won April Fools’ Day

Everyone is going all out today to pull the wool over the eyes of their fans, since it’s April Fools’ Day and all. But the team over at Press Start may have the best joke you’ve seen all day – thus far, anyway.

The Australian site jokingly announced that Nintendo and Epic Games were working together on a special version of Fortnite, dubbed Fortnite: Mushroom Kingdom. The “artwork” for the game is featured above, but is essentially modified artwork from Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, with some other characters thrown in for good measure, including a Splatoon Inkling Kid and Luigi from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Switch version – we kid you not – is taking the form of Fortnite: Mushroom Kingdom Battle Royale. The game for the Switch will feature Nintendo characters and an all-new map based on Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, bringing together the worlds of Fortnite and Nintendo. Switch players will experience a Fortnite experience built-from-the-ground-up for the platform. It’s almost too good to be true!”

The team also jokingly included cover art for the game and even mocked up a couple of screenshots, including Mario using his classic 1980’s hammer from Donkey Kong to forage supplies from objects within the environment. Sure, the screenshot is taken from Super Mario Odyssey, but it looks pretty damn good.

Not to mention this other screen, which suggests that a number of Nintendo legends can be unlocked within the game, including Dr. Mario, Star Fox and even a Mii character from Super Smash Bros., for good measure. “The game will feature Battle Royale’s classic 100-player multiplayer modes. The game is “Switch-enhanced”, meaning that in order to play the game, you’ll need to own 100 different Amiibo figures, in order to activate the classic 100 person Battle Royale mode. Time to dig out your Amiibo collection!”

Kudos, guys. And great job on the joke. Not to mention that it’s getting some great reactions from the folks on Twitter, including a few you can see below.

Top tier work on this lads. pic.twitter.com/DSmd4mfvGm — RespawnNinja (@respawnninja) April 1, 2018

Seems legit to me idk why you’re skeptical pic.twitter.com/HU3ziDpIvI — Jayden (@_JaydenPerry) March 31, 2018

Of course, we’re still behind the idea that Epic Games will eventuallyintroduce a legitimate version of Fortnite into the fold for Nintendo Switch, possibly around E3 time. It likely won’t feature Nintendo characters, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that hammer and other iconic Nintendo weapons showed up. We even put together a wish list of what we want to see from the game.

For now, though, kudos to Press Start for a pretty well executed joke. Though, damn it, now we want the game more than ever.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.