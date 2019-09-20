Free Nintendo Switch Demo Released For Critically-Acclaimed Game

Today, the Nintendo Switch Lite released into the wild. And today, Nintendo also released a free new demo for a critically-acclaimed game that all and every Nintendo Switch owners can download now and try out with no strings attached. So, what game can Nintendo Switch players try out for free? Well, it’s Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, which, as you may know, isn’t available on the system yet. However, the game is now available to pre-purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop, where there’s also the aforementioned demo.

At the moment, it’s unclear how long the demo will be offered, but presumably it will be available until, at the very least, the full game releases. And even then it may remain available for as long as the game is on the storefront. As for the demo itself, its contents are not divulged, but presumably it’s a slither from either the beginning of the game or an early part of it

As for the full game, it’s poised to release in exactly a week on September 27. It will cost $20. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview provided by Nintendo:

“The forest of Nibel is dying. After a powerful storm sets a series of devastating events in motion, Ori must journey to find courage and confront a dark nemesis to save the forest of Nibel. Ori and the Blind Forest tells the tale of a young orphan destined for heroics, through a visually stunning Action-Platformer crafted by Moon Studios. Featuring hand-painted artwork, meticulously animated character performance, a fully orchestrated score and dozens of new features in the Definitive Edition, “Ori and the Blind Forest” explores a deeply emotional story about love and sacrifice, and the hope that exists in us all.

Ori and the Blind Forest is currently available on Xbox One and PC.