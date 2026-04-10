Nintendo Switch Game That Was Supposed to Release in 2023 Has Now Been Canceled

A Nintendo Switch game that was announced all the way back in 2023 and was supposed to originally release in the same year has now been canceled for the console. Generally speaking, it’s rare to see games that Nintendo shows off in its various Directs get canceled. More often than not, this is because Nintendo chooses to highlight games in its Direct presentations that are generally close to releasing. And while this was previously the plan with one title that was unveiled over three years ago, its development has since gone in a much different direction, resulting in big changes for Nintendo users.

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The game in question that has now been scrapped for Switch platforms is that of Decapolice. Coming by way of developer Level-5, which is the studio most well-known to Nintendo fans for the Professor Layton series, Decapolice was first shown off in a Direct back in February 2023. While the “crime-suspense RPG” was supposed to launch relatively soon after, Level-5 ended up delaying Decapolice multiple times, most recently to 2026.

Now, in a new announcement from the studio today, it revealed that it’s scrapping Decapolice for Switch altogether. A reason for this decision wasn’t provided by Level-5, nor did the studio shed much additional light on Decapolice. For those who planned to play it, though, they’ll now have to find a new means to do so once it launches.

Nintendo Fans Will Still Be Able to Play This Game

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The saving grace with this situation is that Decapolice hasn’t been scrapped for Nintendo hardware altogether. Instead, Level-5 is merely shifting the game to release for Switch 2 platforms. In addition, it will also be coming to PS5 and PC. A more well-defined date within 2026 for its arrival has yet to be provided, but there’s a good chance that we could learn more on this front relatively soon.

While it’s great to know that Nintendo fans will still be able to play Decapolice once it launches, this is still a bit of a disappointment. Nintendo Switch has an install base of roughly 150 million users, while Switch 2 has yet to even hit 20 million. As such, if you’re a Switch owner who previously had Decapolice on your radar, you’ll want to pick up a Switch 2 in the months ahead if you haven’t already done so.

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