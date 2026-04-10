Remake of Forgotten Nintendo 3DS Exclusive Game Announced

A remake of a forgotten Nintendo 3DS exclusive game has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PS5. The new remake has been announced by Level-5, who, unfortunately, have not provided any release date information; however, there is an announcement teaser trailer for fans to watch and mull over until more information is provided in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Level-5 has announced Snack World: Reloaded, which is a remake of Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold, a game that debuted back in 2017 via the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo 3DS only. However, three years later, it came west when a Nintendo Switch version was released globally in 2020. Why it’s returning, let alone with a remake, we do not know. It was not very popular, but Level-5 says this remake feels like a brand-new game thanks to improvements and changes to gameplay, story, and controls.

Play video

“A Brand-New Game”

“We’re also working on a remake of Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold,” LEVEL-5 CEO Akihiro Hino said at the LEVEL-5 Vision 2026 Craftsmanship event. “We’ve made major updates to the gameplay, controls, and story, to the point where it almost feels like a brand-new game.”

Adding to this, Level-5 reveals that a new game mode is being added to the game that will allow “players to take control of Chup, the anime’s protagonist, and experience the story from his perspective.”

What is interesting about this new announcement is that it’s another game in the works at Level-5, which is not a terribly big company at all. The studio is working on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, DecaPolice, Inazuma Eleven Re, Holy Horror Mansion, and now this as well. It’s unclear how it is balancing all of these projects.

Nintendo 3DS diehards have had a pretty good start to 2026. To this end, one of the best games of this year is a new installment in a series that got its start on the 3DS. Meanwhile, just recently, Square Enix stealth-released a remaster of a 2012 Nintendo 3DS exclusive RPG.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.