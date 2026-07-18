Nintendo Makes $50 Switch Game Just $2.49 Until July 21

Nintendo has made a $50 Nintendo Switch game just $2.49 until July 21, courtesy of the Nintendo eShop and a massive 95% discount. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game — which has never been cheaper on the eShop — but obviously, it is playable on the newer Switch console via backward compatibility with the older Switch console. That said, Nintendo fans will expect, given the price point, that the Nintendo Switch game in question is increasingly on the older side as a 2017 release.

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Until July 21, for roughly the next 72 hours, all Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2 users in the United States can grab 95% off on LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game for $2.49 rather than $49.99. This is a savings of roughly $48, which is one of the largest amounts of savings possible on the Nintendo eShop at this very second. The only deals that involve more money saved are large discounts on $100-plus premium editions of Switch and Switch 2 games.

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An Early Nintendo Switch Game

From TT Fusion and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game is, as the name implies, a video game adaptation of the 2017 release, The LEGO Ninjago Movie. And as a 2017 game, it is notably a launch-year Switch game. So it’s been around on the eShop for nine years, hence why it has a 95% discount.

Upon release, the LEGO game earned a Metacritic range of 66 to 76. Obviously, the bottom of this range is not good, but the top end is solid. And it seems the top end is more reflective of the game. While the Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews, the game is on other platforms that do. To this end, the 2017 release has a very good 86% approval rating on Steam. This is not uncommon for LEGO games, which often don’t score that well with critics but do with the general audience.

Those who decide to check out the Nintendo Switch game now that it is absurdly cheap should expect an average runtime of about 6 to 10 hours. This is the normal range. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 20 hours with the Switch game. This is a good amount of content for one of the cheapest games on the eShop right now.

The beauty of the game being a LEGO game is that LEGO games hold up very well over time because graphically they age nicely, and their cookie-cutter linear design also ages nicely. To this end, it’s still a great play in 2026.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join all the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.