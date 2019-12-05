Unannounced Post-Apocalyptic Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

According to Greek retailer Console Club, Metro Redux is coming to Nintendo Switch. When it’s coming to the Nintendo platform, hasn’t been disclosed. All the retailer divulges is that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, presumably sometime in the semi near-future if it’s already going up with a listing for the port. As you may know, this isn’t the first retailer to leak Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch. Usually, you want to take these smaller, region specific retailer listings with a big grain of salt, however, this the fourth or fifth time Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch has popped up. In other words, it’s pretty safe to say the game is coming to the Nintendo platform.

Normally I’d suggest that if we are getting a leaked listing for a game, it means it’s going to be revealed soon. However, listings for this port have been popping up for months now, so clearly this isn’t the case. That said, we are overdue a Nintendo Switch direct, and this is the type of announcement you’d see squeezed into the middle of a Direct. In other words, we may still hear about it soon.

For those that don’t know: Metro Redux is actually a two-part remake. More specifically, it’s a package of remakes for Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver, the enhanced versions of both games can be bought together or separately. That said, it appears this is the latter: both games in one package.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of official story synopsises:

Metro 2033: “In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the Earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind. But what if the real threat comes from within?

Metro Last Light: “It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above. But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour…”