Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.

The full trailer can be found embedded below.

Fans of the previous Picross S games on Switch will be happy to know that the latest game will feature bonus content for those with save data from earlier titles. From the start, players will find two large Picross puzzles in the game's Extra Content section, and players that have save data from Picross S4, Picross S5, and Picross S6 will automatically unlock extra puzzles as a result. The game will also offer multiplayer options and support for the Switch console's touch screen.

The trailer notes that Picross S8 will be available exclusively as a digital title, which might come as a slight disappointment for some Switch fans. In an era where companies like Xbox and PlayStation are offering all digital options, Nintendo has leaned into physical game releases in a big way. In fact, one day after the release of Picross S8, Switch owners will get the chance to buy the original Bayonetta on Nintendo Switch in a physical format for the first time. The game was previously made available digitally, but a physical release is being offered shortly before the release of Bayonetta 3. Perhaps if Picross fans make their voices heard, some kind of physical release could similarly happen on the platform. For now, fans will just have to check out Picross S8 on September 29th for $9.99. Pre-orders can be found right here.

