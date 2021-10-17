A Critically-Acclaimed Nintendo Switch Game Just Got its Biggest Discount Yet

Games published by Nintendo don’t tend to go on sale often, and when they do, the price drop tends to be on the smaller side. However, fans that haven’t checked out Pikmin 3 Deluxe yet might want to do so now, as the game is currently on sale for $29.99 from Target! That’s the cheapest price point the game has been available for since its release just under a year ago. As of this writing, it looks like the sale is only applicable to the digital version of the game, and the offer is only good through the end of the day. Readers can purchase Pikmin 3 Deluxe from Target right here.

Pikmin 3 initially released on the Wii U, but the console’s commercial failure resulted in many games struggling to find an audience. The subsequent success of the Nintendo Switch resulted in several of the Wii U’s best games being ported by Nintendo. As its name implies, Pikmin 3 Deluxe actually offers a number of improvements on its predecessor, including new difficulty modes, all of the game’s previously released DLC, and more. Fans have been clamoring for a fourth installment of the series for many years now, and series creator Shigeru Miyamoto seemed to confirm that the game was in development at one point. Sadly, it’s unclear if the sequel is still in the works, or if it was quietly cancelled, so fans of the series have to settle for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, in the meantime.

At this point, there are very few Wii U exclusives that haven’t made the jump to the Nintendo Switch! Super Mario 3D World was re-released on the platform earlier this year, alongside a second game called Bowser’s Fury. Fans of the Zelda series have been begging Nintendo to bring over The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD, but both games remain stranded on Wii U, for the time being. It seems like a safe bet those games will eventually end up on the Switch platform, but for now, fans will just have to settle for the Wii U games currently available on Switch.

