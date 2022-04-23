Nintendo Insider Teases Release of Controversial Switch Game

✖

A Nintendo insider has teased the release of what sounds like a potentially controversial and divisive Switch game. Looking at the rest of 2022, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and of course whatever third-party and indie games come to the platform between now and December 31. There could also be a few surprises along the way. In fact, that's exactly what one Nintendo insider is teasing, but it sounds like the surprise may not be for everyone.

The new rumor teases that in August a "redacted" Nintendo Switch game from Nintendo is releasing. What this game is, we don't know, but the rumor adds that "you don't want it, trust me." In a follow-up, the rumor clarifies that the August release is simply a guess, which means the use of "redacted" was not being used to hide the release date of an already announced game, but an unannounced game. The tease implies one of two things: it's a game nobody wants or it's not of the highest quality. Of course, it could also tick both of these boxes.

As for the tease, it comes the way of Imran Khan of Fanbyte. Khan has been on the mark and off it in the past. For example, he, and many others, were way off with the "Nintendo Switch Pro," which time eventually revealed not to exist.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here either speculative or unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. As you wait to hear more about this mystery game, be sure to check out all of our past and extensive coverage of all things Nintendo, click here.