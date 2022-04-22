Nintendo Switch Is Losing Its Newest Exclusive Game to Other Platforms

✖

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive isn't going to be an exclusive for much longer. Ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and other Nintendo Switch exclusives, earlier this month the Nintendo Switch got its latest exclusive, The House of the Dead: Remke, courtesy of publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.

The remake of the 1996 horror shooter just came to Nintendo Switch on April 7, and the Nintendo Switch only. Now, only a couple of weeks later it is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you're not getting the brief Nintendo Switch exclusive, but it will be playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

At the moment of publishing, the game is not available on these platforms, but this will change in six days, aka on April 28. It remains to be seen how the game will run on these other platforms, and it's also unclear why the game came to Switch as an exclusive just to come to other platforms a few weeks later. Whatever the case, when it does come to these platforms, it will cost $24.99

As for the game itself, it's a remake of The House of the Dead, also known as Curien Mansion, which was released by Sega in 1996. A light gun game originally designed for arcades, it can be played with controllers, but many claim the best experience is at the arcade with a light gun. On Nintendo Switch, the remake is a 56 on Metacritic.

"The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on arcade platforms," reads an official blirb about the remake. "A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards."

