Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Just Accidentally Leaked a Surprise It Was Saving

A recent Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer has accidentally leaked a surprise it was presumably saving for later. Xenoblade Chronicles 3's release date on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED was moved up this week by Nintendo. Suffice to say, this has been the biggest talking point within the Xenoblade Chronicles fanbase this week. The second biggest talking point has been a new discovery in a recent trailer for the game, which has confirmed that the leader of the Keves is Melia, which isn't very surprising to fans of the game, but hadn't been confirmed until this discovery.

If you watch the trailer mentioned in the tweet below with captions on it confirms the information above. Without this caption, there's no confirmation, and presumably, the lingering mystery was intended to be preserved for a bit longer, as revealing the information above via the captions of a trailer rather than in the trailer itself doesn't sound like an intended reveal.

I saw people mention this and it is true. Watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer with the Captions On, and well...... pic.twitter.com/K5qyoVwqHY — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 22, 2022

"Monolith Soft hasn't been very sneaky with the fact that Melia and Nia are the leaders of the two factions in Xenoblade Chronicles 3," reads a follow-up tweet from Stealth40k. "This game was rumored to take place at least a hundred years after the first two games, they'd both still be around. This story will be CRAZY."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release worldwide on July 29, 2022 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on not just the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles game, but all things Nintendo, click here.

"Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus, on a heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence," reads an official blurb about the game. "A group of six characters from these nations join together to awaken the colonies of Aionios and expose the true threat both nations face. Traverse massive, fantastical landscapes as you learn how this game connects to the larger Xenoblade Chronicles story."