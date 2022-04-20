Nintendo Switch Getting PS3 Cult Classic

✖

Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.

The game debuted back in 2011 via Ignition Tokyo and UTV Ignition Games. At the time, and until recently, the game was only available on PS3 and Xbox 360. In 2021 though, the game came to PC, and now it's set to come to Nintendo Switch via developer Crim. The finer details about the port itself remain unknown, but more information is coming on April 28, on the game's 11-year anniversary, so we should get these details and a release date then. Of course, it's safe to assume this will be the same HD remaster that came to PC last year.

"El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, originally released in 2011, is a unique third-person action-adventure filled with a deeply artistic world-building, outstanding aesthetics, and thrilling battle," reads an official blurb about the game. "Experience an incredible mix of 2D-like platformer action and a colorful 3D world in an exceptional setting."

When El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron was released back in 2011 it garnered a 78 on Metacritic, which is a respectable score, but not a great score for a game that was already going to struggle to penetrate the market given how niche it is. And it didn't penetrate the larger market, but it became a bit of a cult classic and inspired several games in the years to come, such as Furi, one of last generation's biggest hidden gems.

