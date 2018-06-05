Nintendo Switch Game Sale Happening At Amazon Right Now

If you’ve just picked up a Nintendo Switch, congratulations, you’ve got one hell of a system in your hands. But if you’re looking for games, you might notice that a few of them are a bit on the high-priced side.

Fortunately, Amazon is here to help. The online retailer is currently offering a number of deals on Switch games including a few physical games and some digital downloads. We’re not sure when these deals are coming to an end, so you might want to jump on these sooner rather than later.

Check out the deals below and stock up on savings!

Scribblenauts Showdown- $18.79

NBA 2K18 (Digital Code)- $19.79

Rime- $26.99

Superbeat Xonic- $21.97

Tiny Barbarian DX- $18.99

Attack On Titan 2- $45.00

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $54.99

Splatoon 2- $52.46

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame- $45.49

Lego City Undercover- $19.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (pre-order)- $49.88

Super Mario Odyssey- $48.64

Xenoblade Chronicles 2- $50.48

Fire Emblem Warriors- $42.94

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap- $26.49

Sine Mora EX- $24.49

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- $54.98

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings- $48.99

Doom- $50.00

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim- $50.49

This Is the Police- $24.99

Troll & I- $10.00

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood- $19.99

Runner3- $31.99

As far as what we recommend, well, it really depends what you’re in the mood to play. Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze are great picks if you’re looking to get the most out of your system; Doom, Skyrim and Wolfenstein II show Bethesda at its very best on the handheld front; Lego City Undercover is a sleeper hit that you shouldn’t miss; Superbeat Xonic is surprisingly engaging for a music/rhythm game; and Fire Emblem Warriors packs some great hack and slash action. No matter what you choose, you’ll find great selections that will put your Nintendo Switch to good use.

Don’t forget that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also score free two-day shipping on whatever games you buy. That’ll add even further to your savings as you add titles to your library. Granted, you don’t have to worry if you’re downloading something digitally, but it never hurts to save on the others.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

