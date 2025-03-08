Nintendo Switch eShop Now Has Classic Games for Just $0.99

The Nintendo Switch eShop has classic games on sale for just $0.99, however, these deals are only available for a limited time. More specifically, these Nintendo eShop deals are only available until March 18. After this the various deals will expire. Of course, with the Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed to be backward compatible it is a great time to stock up on Nintendo Switch games, as once the Nintendo Switch 2 launches, the Nintendo eShop probably won’t have as substantial of discounts as it does right now.

As for the classic Nintendo Switch games they come specifically the way of Capcom, the developer and publisher best known for series such as Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Dead Rising, Onimusha, Marvel vs. Capcom, Ace Attorney, Dino Crisis, Okami, and Street Fighter.

The Capcom games in question are even older than some of these series and come from the Capcom arcade days. Despite this, some of the series above — such as Street Fighter and Mega Man — are included.

Nintendo Switch eShop Deals

Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Pirate Ship Higemaru

1942

Legendary Wings

Tatakai no Banka

Section Z

Commando

Dynasty Wars

Strider

Ghouls n’ Ghosts

Forgotten Worlds

Bionic Commando

Final Fight

1941 – Counter Attack

Senjo no Okamill

Mega Twins

Carrier Air Wing

Street Fighter II – The World Warrior

Captain Commando

Varth – Operation Thunderstorm

Warriors of Fate

Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting

Battle Circuit

19XX – The War Against Destiny

Cyberbots – Fullmetal Madness

Giga Wing

1944 – The Loop Master

Progear

Savage Bees

The Speed Rumbler

Hyper Dyne Side Arms

Hissatsu Buraiken

Black Tiger

Street Fighter

Tiger Road

1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen

Last Duel

Rally 2011 LED Storm

A.K.A Magic Sword

Three Wonders

A.K.A The King of Dragons

A.K.A Block Block

A.K.A Knights of the Round

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Eco Fighters

Pnickies

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Capcom Sports Club

A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition

Gan Sumoku

It is important to note all of these $0.99 Nintendo Switch games require either the Capcom Arcade Stadium or the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Both of these are free downloads on the Nintendo Switch eShop so this should not be a problem for any Switch user.

