Nintendo Switch eShop Now Has Classic Games for Just $0.99

The Nintendo Switch eShop has classic games on sale for just $0.99, however, these deals are only available for a limited time. More specifically, these Nintendo eShop deals are only available until March 18. After this the various deals will expire. Of course, with the Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed to be backward compatible it is a great time to stock up on Nintendo Switch games, as once the Nintendo Switch 2 launches, the Nintendo eShop probably won’t have as substantial of discounts as it does right now.
As for the classic Nintendo Switch games they come specifically the way of Capcom, the developer and publisher best known for series such as Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Dead Rising, Onimusha, Marvel vs. Capcom, Ace Attorney, Dino Crisis, Okami, and Street Fighter.
The Capcom games in question are even older than some of these series and come from the Capcom arcade days. Despite this, some of the series above — such as Street Fighter and Mega Man — are included.
Nintendo Switch eShop Deals
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Pirate Ship Higemaru
- 1942
- Legendary Wings
- Tatakai no Banka
- Section Z
- Commando
- Dynasty Wars
- Strider
- Ghouls n’ Ghosts
- Forgotten Worlds
- Bionic Commando
- Final Fight
- 1941 – Counter Attack
- Senjo no Okamill
- Mega Twins
- Carrier Air Wing
- Street Fighter II – The World Warrior
- Captain Commando
- Varth – Operation Thunderstorm
- Warriors of Fate
- Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting
- Battle Circuit
- 19XX – The War Against Destiny
- Cyberbots – Fullmetal Madness
- Giga Wing
- 1944 – The Loop Master
- Progear
- Savage Bees
- The Speed Rumbler
- Hyper Dyne Side Arms
- Hissatsu Buraiken
- Black Tiger
- Street Fighter
- Tiger Road
- 1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen
- Last Duel
- Rally 2011 LED Storm
- A.K.A Magic Sword
- Three Wonders
- A.K.A The King of Dragons
- A.K.A Block Block
- A.K.A Knights of the Round
- Saturday Night Slam Masters
- Eco Fighters
- Pnickies
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
- Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Capcom Sports Club
- A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
- Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
- Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition
- Gan Sumoku
It is important to note all of these $0.99 Nintendo Switch games require either the Capcom Arcade Stadium or the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Both of these are free downloads on the Nintendo Switch eShop so this should not be a problem for any Switch user.
