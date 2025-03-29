Nintendo eShop Has Some Great Switch Games on Sale for Just $2

The Nintendo eShop has some great Nintendo Switch games on sale for just $2. All of these deals are set to expire next month though, with some of these Nintendo Switch eShop deals — which range from 87 percent off to 90 percent off — set to specifically expire as soon as April 3. Until then though, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have an opportunity to save lots of money on a handful of great games.

Included in these deals, as they often are, are Inside and Limbo, some of the best games of all time. This honor is often and especially cast on the former. That said, there are a handful of other great Nintendo Switch games currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop for less than $2 for a limited time, including games from indie publisher Devolver Digital and a game from Hello Games.

Obviously, the use of “great” is subjective. That said, for the list below not only must every Nintendo Switch game be below $2 on the Nintendo eShop right now, but also have at least an 80 or above on Metacritic. This is typically where the range begins for a game to be considered great.

In addition to this, because critic reviews are not everything, each must have equally great or better user reviews. To this end, many of the games below are also highly rated among those who have played them.

Each of the Nintendo Switch games above have never been cheaper on Nintendo Switch than they are right now on the Nintendo eShop. To this end, a few of these games have never ever been this price point on the Nintendo eShop in their entire history, making these prices historic lows.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 set to be backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch, these various Nintendo eShop deals represent a great opportunity to bolster your Switch 2 library with dirt cheap, great games that are unlikely to get upgrades on the Nintendo Switch 2.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals like these eShop discounts — click here.