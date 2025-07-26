One of the Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games Now Only $2.99 on eShop

One of the best Nintendo Switch horror games is now only $2.99 on the Nintendo eShop. However, this Nintendo eShop deal is only live until August 4. After this, the whopping 90 percent discount will expire, reverting the Nintendo Switch game back to $29.99. It is unlikely to ever get a discount bigger than 90 percent, at least anytime soon, so who knows when it will be this cheap again, let alone cheaper. That said, there is unfortunately no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, however, it is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

Unlike PS5 and Xbox Series X, there aren’t actually many great horror games on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, some of the noteworthy ones are cloud versions of said games, aka far from the ideal version of said game. This isn’t the case with Little Nightmares II, which is not very technically demanding and thus a very viable option on the Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Little Nightmares II is a 2021 release, debuting four years after the release of the Nintendo Switch. As its name suggests, it is a sequel to 2017’s Little Nightmares, and it is set to get its own sequel later this year on October 10, 2025. Unfortunately though, this third game will not be made by French studio Tarsier Studios, the creator of the series and the developer of the first two games. Rather, the third game will be made by Supermassive Games, the horror studio best known for 2015’s Until Dawn. The publisher is the same though: Bandai Namco.

Much like its predecessor, Little Nightmares II was well received, as evident by its 83 on Metacritic, an extra solid return for a horror game, which typically don’t review as well as games from other genres.

“Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower,” reads an official description of the Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop. “With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?”

Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED that decide to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal should expect a horror experience that will last somewhere between five and nine hours, depending on different variables. In other words, it is not the longest game, but horror games rarely are.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including everything from the latest Nintendo Switch news and rumors to the latest Nintendo Switch deals like this one — click here.