Nintendo Switch Getting Underrated Action Game Prior to New Sequel

An underrated action game that first launched back in 2019 is now slated to release on Nintendo Switch in the near future. In a general sense, the Switch is a platform that often sees new titles land on the platform months or years after they have previously come to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. And while Switch owners have become accustomed to this pattern, it still means that they have to wait longer than anticipated to play certain titles. Luckily, one game, in particular, will now be coming to Switch before the arrival of its sequel in the coming months.

Announced by THQ Nordic this week, Remnant: From the Ashes is now poised to release on Nintendo Switch at an undetermined date "soon." Originally released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Remnant is a third-person shooter with Soulslike elements that has gone on to become a bit of a cult hit in recent years. Currently, Remnant: From the Ashes boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam after nearly 37,000 user reviews, which shows just how popular it has become.

Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/2UfEWsp1Hu — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) January 17, 2023

As mentioned, Remnant: From the Ashes went on to be such a quiet success that developer Gunfire Games is now working on a sequel. The aptly-titled Remnant 2 was announced last month and is currently slated to release only on current-generation platforms in 2023. As such, this follow-up entry won't be coming to Switch, but at least Nintendo fans will soon be able to check out the original game in the franchise.

If you'd like to learn more about Remnant: From the Ashes, you can check out the game's official description down below.

"Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you'll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.

The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. They must travel through these portals to uncover the mystery of where the evil came from, scavenge resources to stay alive, and fight back to carve out a foothold for mankind to rebuild..."