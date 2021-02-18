Classic Nintendo Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 30 Years Later

✖

The Nintendo Switch is getting a pair of classic Nintendo games 30 years later. Today during the new Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shocked retro gamers with a reveal that both Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famciom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind are coming to Switch and Switch Lite on May 14, priced at $35 each. Not only are these classic Famicom games, but they are classic Famicom games that never came west, or in other words, to the NES.

For those that don't know: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir is a Famicom game that released in Japan all the way back in 1998. Produced by Nintendo veteran Gunpei Yokoi, it has a cult-classic status to this day, partially thanks to the fact it never came west.

"Solve a murder mystery surrounding a wealthy Japanese family," reads an official pitch of the game. "Hunt for clues, talk to suspects, and explore the Japanese countryside after tragedy strikes the wealthy Ayashiro family. Filled with suspense, this tale follows an amnesia-stricken detective trying to unravel his own past amidst the horrors of a harrowing murder investigation."

As for Famciom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, it's the sequel that released a year later that also never made its way west.

"Find the secret behind a grizzly rumor haunting a Japanese high school," reads an official pitch of the sequel and second game in the series. "Interrogate suspects and hunt for clues to piece together chilling conundrums plaguing a high school in Japan. Suspense (and a little bit of horror) ensues as you try to free students from their nightmare. Play at home, on the go, or in your favorite reading nook—only on the Nintendo Switch system. Can you figure out who the culprit is…before it’s too late?"

For the ports, Nintendo has localized both games with English text and modernized each. And as you can see, the graphics, music, and sound effects have all been recreated, but the story is still the same.

The pair of ports are set to release worldwide on May 14 and will cost $35 each upon release. However, if you purchase either one on the Nintendo eShop, you will receive $10 off the other.