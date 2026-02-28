New Nintendo Switch Game Gets Canceled Before Release

A new game for Nintendo Switch consoles has been canceled just before its release. Since the Switch happens to have less power at its disposal when compared to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, ports for the Nintendo console often arrive at a later date as they require more legwork from developers to get up and running. Sadly, one title that was in the works for Switch hardware will never see the light of day, as its release on other avenues failed miserably.

As of this week, Amazon announced that it’s pulling the plug on King of Meat. Released less than six months ago, King of Meat was developed by Glowmade and is a co-op platformer that puts a heavy emphasis on custom creator-made content. Sadly, King of Meat failed to garner a sizable player base at all, which has resulted in Amazon choosing to shut it down for good on April 9th. Because of this decision, work on the Nintendo Switch edition of King of Meat has been immediately canceled, which means that Nintendo users will never get the chance to try the game out for themselves.

This Game Could Have Thrived on Switch

It’s particularly disappointing to see that King of Meat won’t end up coming to Switch platforms, as Nintendo players might have been most receptive to the game. Platforming games have a long history of being popular on Nintendo hardware dating back to the original NES. As such, there’s reason to believe that King of Meat could have found a greater audience on Switch and perhaps should been made a greater priority for developer Glowmade.

Even if this did end up ringing true, though, King of Meat likely would have met the same demise no matter what. Player counts for the game weren’t just low across all platforms, but they were virtually nonexistent. With essentially no one playing it on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, even if the Switch version did find an audience, Amazon surely would have still chosen to shut its servers down. Because of this, it’s hard to be too distraught about King of Meat being scrapped for Switch.

