Nintendo Switch Games Are Making Their Way To Select Redbox Locations

Redbox is about to make trying out Nintendo Switch games a whole lot easier as select locations will be offering titles from the Big N in the United States. The list is limited currently, but is expected to grow in the future. For now – it is restrained within these three locations:

Portland, Oregon

San Antonia, Texas

Seattle, Washington

Videos by ComicBook.com

The kiosks at these locations will include hit Nintendo Switch games such as Splatoon 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, NBA 2K18, and more. And it’s cheap too! Not sure if you’d like an upcoming title? Rent it for a small 3 dollar fee a night to try before you buy. It’s super convenient too – pick up and drop offs can occur at any kiosk location that is available.

“Redbox is America’s destination for affordable and convenient new-release movie and video game rentals. About a million discs (and sometimes a whole lot more) are rented from our kiosks every single day. That adds up to more than 5 billion rentals since we launched in 2002 when My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Men in Black II were hot rentals.

Redbox is the best entertainment deal on the planet, and we should know – we’re everywhere. We have more locations in the U.S. than Starbucks and McDonald’s combined, so it’s not hard to find us. You’ll also find the lowest prices imaginable for today’s biggest hits. With DVD rentals for just $1.50 a night, renting a new-release movie from Redbox is half the cost of a new-release cable movie rental, and we don’t require a monthly subscription fee. Our latest innovation to bring entertainment to the masses – we’re now selling previously-viewed movies and video games for amazingly low prices.”

It’s not just Nintendo Switch titles either; Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and movies are also available at these handy self-serve stations. To learn more about available titles and when they will be available to rent, check out the official Redbox website right here.