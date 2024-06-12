Nintendo Switch Games Hit With Fantastic New Sale for Limited Time

A new sale on Nintendo Switch Games is one of the best that we've seen in quite some time. Anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED console is surely aware that first-party titles for the platform rarely go on sale. Unlike other publishers, Nintendo is predominantly always charging $60 for its own games multiple years after they've been released. As such, when a new sale comes along that slashes this value just a bit, it's always worth taking advantage of.

Over at Best Buy, the retail chain has marked down numerous Nintendo Switch exclusives by sizable margins. Most of these discounts have hit Switch games that are a few years old by this point, which means that new titles that released across 2023 and 2024 aren't really included. Still, franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, and Fire Emblem have all been featured here, which means that there will surely be widespread interest.

Here are just some of the many Switch titles that are now discounted at Best Buy:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99

Splatoon 3 - $39.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $39.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $44.99

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - $30.99

Outside of these games that are directly published by Nintendo, a multitude of third-party releases for the platform also happened to be getting price cuts. Some of the most high profile titles of this type happen to be MLB The Show 24, EA Sports FC 24, Minecraft, Cuphead, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. So even if you already have all of the games you can think of that stem from Nintendo, this sale might still have some games you'll want to pick up.

As mentioned, this sale at Best Buy isn't expected to last long as it seems to simply be part of a weekly promotion for the storefront. With this in mind, you'll want to act sooner rather than later if you're trying to cop any of these Switch games for cheaper than normal.