Some of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Are Only $1.99 for Limited Time

One of the best Nintendo Switch games is only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the Nintendo eShop running until August 30. Better yet, it is not the only notable Nintendo Switch game currently only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop; there are a handful of Nintendo Switch games dirt cheap right now courtesy of the same promotional sale.

The gem of the handful of deals is for a game that was released in 2016, but didn’t come to the Nintendo Switch until 2018. And it is not only widely considered one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, but one of the best games of all time. This is evident by how many end-of-the-year awards it won, including Best Art Direction and Best Indepedent Game at The Game Awards and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at the DICE Awards. If you haven’t connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Inside from Danish developer Playdead.

At the time of its release, Inside was the sophomore effort from Playdead, and remains its most recent release. It is notably the spiritual successor to 2010’s Limbo, which was also equally critically-acclaimed, and which is also on sale on the Nintendo eShop for $1.99. On the Nintendo Switch, Inside boasts a 91 on Metacritic.

Other Notable $1.99 Deals on the Nintendo Switch eShop

To check out Inside on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or the Nintendo Switch OLED, users will need to fork over 1.5 GB of space in addition to $1.99. For this, Nintendo Switch users get three to four hours of content that doesn’t offer much replayability. However, the three to four hours of content is of the highest quality and certainly worth $1.99, which hardly buys a candy bar anymore, let alone one of the greatest games of the last 10 years.

