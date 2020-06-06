5 Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for Just $1
There are way too many games to play on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Not only does every Switch owner have a serious backlog, but buying so many games can get very expensive, especially on the Nintendo platform, which rarely has any sales worth writing home to Jenova about. That said, if you're -- somehow -- looking for something new to play on Switch, but are on a budget, then the five games below may be for you.
Below, you will find not one, not two, not three, not four, but five Switch games all on sale for $1 or less. That's right $1. They aren't the only $1 games on the platform right now, but they are the best $1 deals when you take into consideration factors like their normal price and quality. That said, it's important to remember that these prices may vary region by region. Further, it's unclear how long these deals will be available. In other words, by the time you're seeing this, prices may have changed.
THE WAY REMASTERED
Pitch: "The Way Remastered tells a story about a member of space explorers team who lost his beloved and cannot accept her death. During one of his expeditions, he discovers ancient writings that testify the existence of a method for obtaining eternal life. Hoping to get his beloved back, he decides to return to the alien planet. However, the planet hides many secrets and dangers that he must face."
SERIAL CLEANER
Pitch: "Step into the polished shoes of The Cleaner, a professional crime scene cleaner for the mob. There's no business like the cleaning business, and right now business is booming... Sneak around crime scenes avoiding detection from the guarding cops as you vacuum up blood, hide bodies and remove evidence in this 70s styled, fast-paced, 2D action/stealth game."
WHEN SKI LIFTS GO WRONG
Pitch: "It’s time to get carried away with the deliriously fun bloody physics-based construction puzzler packed full of creative challenges, sports and bloody disasters! In When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, you start in the rolling foothills and journey up to the jagged and exposed peaks. Puzzle over carefully designed scenarios to help every passenger reach their destination."
99 VIDAS
Pitch: "'99Vidas' is a brawler set in a contemporary world, that pays tribute to both the classic and the new in the gaming industry. Brought to you in 16-bit pixelated glory, chock-full of references to not only gaming but also 80's and 90's pop culture. '99Vidas' takes full advantage of modern era gameplay mechanics, making it the best of both worlds."
PLAGUE ROAD0comments
Pitch: "Set around a city being consumed from within by a disease, Plague Road tells a story of a lone doctor who once abandoned their home and now returns to learn the fate of those they left behind. Travel from the safe refuge of your farm through a series of regions progressively more affected by the infernal plague."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.