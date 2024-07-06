Nintendo Switch Games Sale Makes Some Exclusives Cheaper Than Ever Before

Nintendo Switch games go on sale often just like those on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, but when it comes to first-party exclusives, finding those on sale for any meaningful discount is easier said than done. That’s especially true for newer Nintendo Switch exclusives, too, which often maintain their $60 price tag for a good while before their prices are lowered. But thankfully for those who’ve been holding off on buying some new first-party Nintendo Switch games until their prices dropped to a certain point, Target has a sale coming up that makes some games cheaper than they’ve ever been before.

Over on the Target site (via Wario64) where you get to take a look at some of what’s planned for the upcoming week’s deals, we can see that there are several Nintendo Switch games that’ll soon be brought down to $34.99. The four games that are shown in the preview of the weekly ad are Super Mario Odyssey which came out in October 2017, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe which came out in January 2019, Kirby and the Forgotten Land which came out in March 2022, and Pikmin 4 which came out in July 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we’ve seen the two Mario games cheaper elsewhere in the past due to how old they are now, this Target deal will mark the lowest prices that have ever been recorded through standard retailers for both Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pikmin 4, according to Deku Deals.

Target’s upcoming sale on Nintendo Switch games.

The same ad also confirms that there will be more Nintendo Switch games on sale other than the four exclusives that are shown there, but we don’t yet know what those will be. Target changes over its weekly deals on Sundays, so this Nintendo Switch sale will be in effect starting on July 7th at which point we’ll see what other games are discounted.

In addition to this deal specifically on Nintendo Switch games, the same ad also says that Target will be bringing back its “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” deal that applies to select video games. The games shown in the ad include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 for the PS5 as well as Hogwarts Legacy for the Xbox Series X|S. You can’t really combine deals though, so even if Nintendo Switch games are on sale through that particular offer, it doesn’t look like the discounts can be stacked. It’s also worth pointing out that you have to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of these deals, but all that consists of is making a free account with Target to enroll.