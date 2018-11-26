‘Super Mario Odyssey,’ ‘Breath of the Wild’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ See Sales Resurgence

The Nintendo Switch saw a bit of a boost over the Black Friday weekend, thanks to a new bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, along with deals on other various games. But the real surprise here is how well the company’s older game lineup has done over the weekend.

Via a report from Gfk-Tracker (initially reported by GamesIndustry International), three of the older titles from last year’s Nintendo Switch lineup saw huge boosts over the past few days.

First off, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold very well, despite being bundled with the system in some markets. It rose to the number ten position in European sales charts, with an increase of 98 percent in sales.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which initially came out back in March 2017 alongside the Switch hardware itself, also perked up, finding a 38th place spot on the charts and increasing 111 percent.

And Super Mario Odyssey, which came out last year and has already sold 13 million copies to date, continues to climb back up, with a 25th place spot on the charts and a 110 percent increase in sales.

Nintendo has since repackaged these games for the retail market with bonus goodies, with Breath of the Wild coming with a world map and Odyssey containing goodies pertaining to Super Mario, so their sales increase may not be a total surprise. That said, it continues to show the longevity of Nintendo games on the market, between popular titles like these and other releases, such as Splatoon 2 and ARMS, which have seen long-term support with free downloadable content added on a regular basis.

That said, more current releases are doing well, too. Both releases in the Pokemon Let’s Go! series have performed admirably, with over three million copies sold to date worldwide; Super Mario Party is doing quite well on the charts, and has seen a 110 percent increase since its debut in October; and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pre-orders are through the roof, with the game destined to be a huge hit this holiday season.

Needless to say, Nintendo has all its bases covered for a strong holiday season. And that’s just the way it likes it.

The Nintendo Switch and its respective games are available now.

(Hat tip to GamesIndustry International for the scoop!)