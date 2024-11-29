One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Gets Its Biggest Discount Yet

One of the best Nintendo Switch games just got its biggest discount yet. The deal does not come the way of the Nintendo eShop though, but Walmart, which has discounted a variety of Nintendo Switch exclusive games for Black Friday. Series included in these discounts are The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario, Kirby, and Pikmin.

What makes these deals all the more notable is the fact that Nintendo Switch exclusive games rarely go on sale, let alone get meaty discounts. This is especially true of the biggest and best Nintendo Switch exclusive games.

How long the following games are going to be on sale over on Walmart, we don’t know, but right now each of the following is only $30: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Maker 2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The pick of the litter here is no doubt The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is not just one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but one of the best games of all time, as evident by its 96 on Metacritic. If it wasn’t for its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, it would undoubtedly be the best Nintendo Switch game.

“Explore the vast land—and skies—of Hyrule,” reads an official description of the game for those somehow unfamiliar with it. “An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system. “In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a remarkable and breathtaking experience that builds upon one of the best games ever made,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “With a deeper story and a more fully formed world, Tears of the Kingdom addresses some of the criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while showcasing even more of this fantastic and unique version of Hyrule. Players will lose themselves in the sheer magnitude of Tears of the Kingdom and its surprising additions, while being encouraged to innovate using the new mechanics to find unique solutions to the many problems presented in the game.”