Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox Console Exclusive With 92% Fan Score

A game that dominated the Xbox has made the leap to the Nintendo Switch and will soon be available for purchase. There’s no denying that the Xbox has had some fantastic games over the years, and it has been home to several independently developed franchises and standout titles that fans have appreciated. While they don’t all succeed, one that fans clearly love has found its way to the Switch, where new players can enjoy it. The game isn’t available just yet, but it’s coming soon and will land on the Switch in December 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No More Robots’ hit game, Little Rocket Lab, will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on December 10, 2025. The game was initially released on the PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as Xbox Game Pass. If you want to pick up a copy for the Switch, it will cost $19.99 when it’s released. Little Rocket Lab has done incredibly well on the Xbox, garnering a 92% fan score. The game is a fun amalgamation of titles like Stardew Valley and Factorio, combining gaming mechanics from multiple genres into a single experience.

Little Rocket Lab is coming to the Switch

Image courtesy of No More Robots

In Little Rocket Lab, the player assumes the role of Morgan, an engineer who comes home to complete the family’s dream project: a rocket ship. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as turning a few cranks and welding a couple of panels. Home is not as you remember, and you’ll need to build factories and various contraptions to accomplish your goal, so laying out and planning everything in advance is essential. To do so, you’ll need to research everything from drills to cranes and conveyor belts, using local resources to help rebuild St. Ambroise’s industry.

Factorio meets Stardew Valley in this new pixel art factory-automation game!https://t.co/WuRmBo9YBL — Thinky Games (@thinky_games) October 9, 2025

Your goal is simple: build a rocket ship. Okay, maybe not that simple, but you’ll have everything at your disposal to make it happen. Building sprawling factories is a big part of the game, but it also involves getting to know the locals and befriending them as you gain recognition throughout the community. You’ll research new technology, allowing you to invent all sorts of new machines and energy sources, even going so far as to construct mechanical friends to help you achieve your goal. There’s plenty to do, and the game is well worth your time if you’re into sims.

Little Rocket Lab is a cute, fun, and sprawling sim game that tests your ability to plan and make decisions, leading you to your goal. Reviews praise its quests as well as the sandbox and friendship mechanics. It has clear inspiration from farming and city-building sims, but with its own unique flair, making it a great way to spend some time on your Switch. The devs continue to work on the game and improve it. The Switch port includes plenty of engaging content to keep players busy for hours on end, so be sure to check it out when it arrives.

Little Rocket Lab is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 10, 2025. Will you pick up a copy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!