Nintendo Switch Online Close to Passing Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo Switch Online is quietly catching up to one of the biggest names in gaming subscriptions, and it’s kind of shocking how fast it’s happening. According to Nintendo’s latest second-quarter financial briefing, Switch Online now has 34 million members. That’s just one million shy of Xbox Game Pass, which was last reported at 35 million. Considering Nintendo has usually been more niche compared to Microsoft’s massive Game Pass subscription service, this is a pretty big deal.

What makes this even more surprising is Nintendo’s history. They’ve mostly leaned on their first-party titles and consoles to drive engagement, not subscription services. Switch Online has always been a side feature, giving access to a slew of classic games, online play functionality, and a cloud saves safety net. Now, the subscription itself is starting to compete with one of the most talked-about services in gaming.

The numbers really show how big Nintendo’s reach truly is. There are 128 million people playing annually and 400 million Nintendo Accounts overall. Not all of those accounts are subscribed to Switch Online yet, so there’s a lot of room to grow. The 34 million subscribers are just a slice of the total user base, which means as Nintendo rolls out more content and keeps improving the service, that number could climb fast.

The Switch 2 is already out, and that’s helping push these numbers even higher. New consoles always bring more players, and with folks picking up the latest system, Switch Online subscriptions are likely to keep climbing. It’s easy to imagine the 34 million figure overtaking Game Pass if things keep moving at this pace. Nintendo is suddenly in a spot no one expected, going head-to-head with one of the biggest and beloved subscription services in the gaming space.

Nintendo is clearly putting together a service people actually want to pay for, and it shows. Switch Online offers a slew of benefits and mixes online play access with classic games, alongside multiplayer fun. It is no longer just about playing Mario Kart or Splatoon online anymore. The service is becoming a central part of the Nintendo experience, and as more players see the value, subscriptions are likely to keep steadily rising.

That Switch Online is even being mentioned alongside Xbox Game Pass is remarkable in itself. Game Pass has a huge library of third-party games and competitive pricing that make it so popular. Nintendo doesn’t do all of that, but it leans on its strengths of exclusive games, family-friendly content, and a loyal fan base to make its service work. This shows you don’t have to copy someone else’s work to grow a subscription service. You can do it by sticking to what makes your platform special.

If this trend keeps up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nintendo Switch Online surpass Xbox Game Pass outright. With Nintendo’s strong brand, the service is now in a significant spot for continued growth. For a company that often gets underestimated in digital services, this proves just how fast things can change in the gaming world.

