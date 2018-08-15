Retailers Offering 25 Percent Discount On Hit Nintendo Switch Games

We’re not sure if Nintendo authorized the deals or if it’s just a matter of impeccable timing, but a number of online retailers are offering 25 percent discounts on some of the best games from the company for the Nintendo Switch. That means you can snag Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for a pretty good discount. However, it appears to be a limited time deal.

We’ve listed each of the separate games below, as well as the links to where you can find them at retailers. WalMart also looks to have most of them ready for pick-up, so you might be able to play them as soon as tonight! (Or even this afternoon if you’re off work or something.)

Check out the deals below, and hurry. These deals won’t last!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Obviously one of the biggest racing games to be released for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is loaded with racing options galore, including single player, local multiplayer and online multiplayer! You can get it for $44.99 from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ever since the arrival of the Nintendo Switch last year, players have been highly enjoying this open-world Legend of Zelda adventure, and for good reason. It’s easily one of the best games to grace the series in years. Grab it for $44.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Mario Tennis Aces

Hit the hard court with Mario and friends in this engaging and challenging tennis adventure, where you can challenge foes one on one or take your skills online to see how you fare against the rest of the world! This can be all yours at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for just $44.99.

Super Mario Odyssey

Last but certainly not least, Mario returns in proper form with this engaging 3D adventure, which became one of last year’s most prominent games. If you missed out on it before, here’s your chance to check it out at a great deal. It’s yours for $44.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart!

Get these great games while you can!

