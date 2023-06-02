Nintendo Surprise Announces Sequel to Switch Launch Game
When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, the system had a fairly limited launch line-up, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2 Switch accounting for the console's first-party titles. 1-2-Switch was meant as a showcase for the platform's Joy-Con controllers, and reception was a bit mixed. The game was easily overshadowed by Breath of the Wild, but it apparently performed well enough for Nintendo to release a sequel. Tonight, Nintendo surprised fans by announcing Everybody 1-2-Switch! on Twitter. The game is set to release on June 30th.
The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and the game's eShop page can be found right here.
#Everybody12Switch is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 6/30.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023
Pre-order now: https://t.co/Z2OfGsMa1M pic.twitter.com/5Wm9WLsDpG
According to the eShop listing, players will be able to use Joy-Cons or smart devices to participate in team-based games that "feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more." The game will cost $29.99, and pre-orders are available on the eShop right now. The lack of fanfare surrounding the game might seem unusual for a first-party Nintendo game, but there's probably a good reason for it: Everybody 1-2-Switch! was apparently completed quite some time ago, but Nintendo hasn't known what to do with it. According to a report last year, Fanbyte stated that the game was completed, but testers hated the finished product. There were even internal concerns that "the game released as-is would damage the company's reputation as a great software developer."
It's impossible to say how accurate those reports are, but the fact that the game will be getting quietly released on Switch just over a month after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom probably doesn't bode well! If Nintendo truly was worried that Everybody 1-2-Switch! might damage its reputation, it makes sense to release it after a game that has gotten universal acclaim. As such, those interested in the game might want to wait on reviews, just in case!
