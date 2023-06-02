Nintendo Surprise Announces Sequel to Switch Launch Game

When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, the system had a fairly limited launch line-up, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2 Switch accounting for the console's first-party titles. 1-2-Switch was meant as a showcase for the platform's Joy-Con controllers, and reception was a bit mixed. The game was easily overshadowed by Breath of the Wild, but it apparently performed well enough for Nintendo to release a sequel. Tonight, Nintendo surprised fans by announcing Everybody 1-2-Switch! on Twitter. The game is set to release on June 30th.

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and the game's eShop page can be found right here.

According to the eShop listing, players will be able to use Joy-Cons or smart devices to participate in team-based games that "feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more." The game will cost $29.99, and pre-orders are available on the eShop right now. The lack of fanfare surrounding the game might seem unusual for a first-party Nintendo game, but there's probably a good reason for it: Everybody 1-2-Switch! was apparently completed quite some time ago, but Nintendo hasn't known what to do with it. According to a report last year, Fanbyte stated that the game was completed, but testers hated the finished product. There were even internal concerns that "the game released as-is would damage the company's reputation as a great software developer."

It's impossible to say how accurate those reports are, but the fact that the game will be getting quietly released on Switch just over a month after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom probably doesn't bode well! If Nintendo truly was worried that Everybody 1-2-Switch! might damage its reputation, it makes sense to release it after a game that has gotten universal acclaim. As such, those interested in the game might want to wait on reviews, just in case!

