Nintendo Switch Is Getting a Big Action RPG Next Month

The first two games in THQ Nordic's Darksiders franchise are currently available on Nintendo Switch, and soon fans of the platform will have the chance to complete the trilogy when Darksiders III releases next month! The game debuted on multiple platforms back in 2018, and now Switch owners will get to enjoy it in a portable format. The Switch version will retail for $39.99, and it will be sold both digitally and physically. Darksiders III will also be accompanied by both of its DLC packs: Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. The game will release on Nintendo's system on September 30th.

The official Darksiders Twitter account announced the port, and the Tweet can be found embedded below.

Unleash the Fury on the go! Darksiders III is coming to Nintendo Switch™ on September 30 with both DLCs, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible!#Darksiders #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/PS9hbPln76 — Darksiders (@darksiders) August 9, 2021

In Darksiders III, players take on the role of Fury, one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse. A third-person action-RPG, the game sees players pursuing the Seven Deadly Sins. The game's combat features hack-and-slash elements, and Fury's powers evolve as the game continues, and players must use them to open up new areas to explore.

When Darksiders III releases, it will come nearly two years after Darksiders II was released on the system. Some players might be forgiven for thinking that another entry might not release on the platform, so it's nice to see THQ Nordic giving Switch owners the opportunity to play through all of them. Nintendo systems often struggled in terms of third-party support, but the Switch's portability has given players a lot of incentive to pick-up games that have already released on other systems. This has resulted in a huge library for the system, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down after more than four years!

Darksiders III is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

