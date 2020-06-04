NSFW Nintendo Switch Game Removed From Sale Following Bizarre Mistake

✖

A new and NSFW Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has been removed from sale following a major rating mistake. Do Not Feed the Monkeys was supposed to launch on the Nintendo Switch this week, and it did, but not long after it was pulled from the Nintendo eShop. Why? Because the game was released with an "E" for "Everyone" rating. What's the problem with this? Well, the game has nudity and sexual content, and was supposed to get an "M" for "Mature" rating.

Of course, once this mistake was realized, the game was pulled, though it's unclear if it was pulled by Nintendo or the developer. What's also unclear is why the heck the Entertainment Software Rating Board gave the game an "E" rating when it's clearly designed for mature audiences.

Whatever the case, according to the developer the game has been resubmitted for rating, and now it's waiting for this new rating to awarded. However, because the developer doesn't know how long this will take, it isn't ready to announce a new release date.

"As some of you may know, we intended to release Do Not Feed the Monkeys on Switch today. Unfortunately, we had to change the ratings," said the developer over on Twitter. "We are waiting for the rating update to be tested, and we'll be able to release the game after that. Sorry for any inconvenience! As soon as we know the new date — we'll let everybody know immediately. Thanks for your understanding."

As for the game itself, it's pitched as "a digital voyeur simulator," and it debuted back in 2018 via the PC and Steam to an "overwhelmingly positive" user review rating featuring 92 percent of players reviewing the game positively across over 3,000 reviews.

"A digital voyeur simulator where you watch strangers through surveillance cameras," reads an official pitch of the game. "Invade their privacy and witness their most intimate moments, but don’t interact with the subjects – anything could happen if you dare feed the monkeys!"

