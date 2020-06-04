Konami Stealth Releases New Game on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and More Platforms

✖

Not only is Konami releasing games again, but it's literally just released a brand new PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC game out of nowhere. The stealth release is called Skelattack, an action platformer from developer Ukuza, and a rare release from Konami, who is publishing the title. To accompany the stealth release, the pair also revealed a brand new trailer of the game.

The game, which runs at $20, is currently only available digitally via the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and Microsoft Store, and there's no word of a retail release. And given its price point, there probably won't be one beyond maybe a limited run of sorts.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story pitch:

"Being dead is not so bad when you have the Underworld to live in. A magical and expansive world inhabited by quirky, charming, and sometimes deadly inhabitants of the afterlife, the Underworld also includes Aftervale. Aftervale is a happy hub where the dead come to spend eternity and come to terms with their time alive through a Remembrance.

The story pitch continues:

"For our hero, Skully, the day of his Remembrance is shattered by an invasion from the human kingdom above. However, unlike prior attacks by the humans, they are not seeking gold or other treasure. Instead, they kidnap Aftervale’s elder skeleton Elzedon and then go after the magic that kindles the spirits of the dead, the Blue Flame. Without the Blue Flame, there is no Aftervale, no existence beyond death. Together with your best bat friend Imber, you will need to jump, slash and flap your way through the Underworld. It’s up to you to stop the humans, save the Elder, protect the Blue Flame, and confront Skully’s own life before coming to the Aftervale."

Skelattack is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of PS5, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia ports. Since the game was stealth released, reviews for the title are still flowing in, but at $20, the risk is relatively low.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.