New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ad Points to Possible Fighter Reveal Date

Nintendo fans might have gotten the best possible clue to the reveal date for the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter. An ad now appearing in Japan for the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC includes five open spots, alongside the first DLC fighter, Min-Min. The ad, however, will only be up until October 7th, leading many to believe that the next fighter will be revealed on or around that date. It stands to reason that, once the next fighter has been revealed, that ad will no longer be relevant. The new ad can be found in the Tweet below.

Fighter Pass 7 will be announced extremely soon. This ad is up until october 4th

Everyone be prepared pic.twitter.com/810WmwNZHy — 🌸Onua // Comms Open🌸 (@OnuaUlt) September 20, 2020

It seems entirely possible that the next DLC fighter will be revealed next month. While Nintendo previously stated that these DLC fighters will be spaced out more than those in the first Fighter's Pass, there are still five fighters left to go. The coronavirus pandemic has probably had some impact on development, but it seems likely that Nintendo would have wanted more than one fighter released this year. A new fighter before the holiday season would also allow the company to use it in promotional materials alongside other major Switch releases.

If the timing does prove to be correct, that might also lead to a clue about the fighter's identity. A release date for the second batch of Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC is also set to release before the end of the year. The current Pokemon generation does not yet have a representative in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so it's entirely possible that a Pokemon from The Crown Tundra DLC could appear in the game. It's worth noting that there have been Pokemon generations that haven't received representation in the game, but most have. A fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would give Nintendo a chance to promote DLC for both games.

Of course, it's entirely possible that it could be a different fighter, as well! Fans have been clamoring for fighters like Geno, Waluigi, Sora, and more. It remains to be seen if fans will get to see these characters appear. Thankfully, it seems that fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

