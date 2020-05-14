Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Popular Wii U Game Very Soon

✖

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite are reportedly getting one of Wii U's most beloved games soon. More specifically, according to a new report, the long-rumored Switch and Switch Lite por of Pikmin 3 is finally happening and dropping soon. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the report in question, but it does come from a fairly reliable and credible source.

The report was revealed following today's big Nintendo Switch news: there's a new Paper Mario game, and it's releasing fairly soon. Following the announcement of Paper Mario: The Origami King, Venture Beat reported that "other Nintendo Studios will have games ready for release soon." The report then goes on to mention the rumored collection of 3D Mario remasters and Pikmin 3: Deluxe Edition.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end. It's unclear what additives a "deluxe edition" of the game will feature to qualify it as a deluxe edition, but it will presumably have some form of new content that the original Wii U game doesn't have. With previous Wii U ports, Nintendo has been pretty good about injecting new content into the re-release in order to get players to bite twice, and it will probably do this again with Pikmin 3.

That said, as always, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt or two. While the source here has typically been quite reliable, nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change, especially during a pandemic, which continues to impact the development of most games.

2013's Pikmin 3, is a Wii U game and the sequel to 2004's Pikmin 2. Designed by the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, it's essentially the last prominent Wii U not to get a port to Nintendo Switch, probably because it isn't the biggest system seller, unlike other Wii U games, such as Mario Kart 8. Upon release, the game was received warmly by players and critics alike, garnering a very solid 87 on Metacritic.

